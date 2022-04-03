Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 208,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,802. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $463.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,089 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $18,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

