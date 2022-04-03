Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.36.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.24. 663,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average is $165.56. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,576,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

