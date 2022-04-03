Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Trading Up 0.2%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 255,465 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohr Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohr Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.