Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $458.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.82. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

