Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

BLI opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.53. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

