Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.05.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.12 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.