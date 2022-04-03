Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.02. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $162.04.

