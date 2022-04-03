Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 35.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 27.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 47.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.95.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

