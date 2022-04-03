Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $115.19 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

