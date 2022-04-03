Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

