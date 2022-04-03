Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000.
Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78.
