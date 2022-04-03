Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $87.80 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

