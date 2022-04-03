monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $165.39 on Friday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $113.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.31 and a 200 day moving average of $271.63.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

