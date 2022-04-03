Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $552.22.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $22.08 on Thursday, reaching $463.60. The company had a trading volume of 635,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.95 and its 200-day moving average is $478.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

