Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

