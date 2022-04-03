Morgan Stanley Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $99.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.35.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.42 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

