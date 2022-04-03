Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives $11.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial lowered Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

