Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.14

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.14 and traded as high as $31.00. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 3,650 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.
