Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $886.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,027 shares of company stock worth $893,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Movado Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Movado Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Movado Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

