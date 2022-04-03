MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

NYSE MSA traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 149,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,460. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $127.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.30 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.