MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $516.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.97 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

