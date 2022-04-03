musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.50

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.68 ($0.55), with a volume of 122279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.35.

In other musicMagpie news, insider Ian Storey bought 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £49,523.76 ($64,872.62).

musicMagpie Company Profile

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

