musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of musicMagpie stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.50. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 40.05 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a market cap of £45.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35.

In other musicMagpie news, insider Ian Storey purchased 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,523.76 ($64,872.62).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

