MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,748. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

