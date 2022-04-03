Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 6.7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.94 and last traded at $162.94. Approximately 3,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 198,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.04.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

