Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,749 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,821 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,876,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,531,000 after buying an additional 951,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,921,000 after buying an additional 411,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 153.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 205,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 1,911.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 203,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 2,770,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,989. The company has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.18. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

