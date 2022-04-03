Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 91,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,910. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

