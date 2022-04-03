Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $181.92 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.