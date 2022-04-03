National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,236 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.