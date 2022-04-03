National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,790,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHJ opened at $48.43 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.