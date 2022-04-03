National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

