National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

