National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,622 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,386 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $87,946,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

