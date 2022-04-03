National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 215.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.