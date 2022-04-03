National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,656 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $50.96 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

