National Asset Management Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $107.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.