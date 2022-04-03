National Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,555 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

