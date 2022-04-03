National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.94.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

NYSE:AEM opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,367,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

