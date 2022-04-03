National Bank Financial Lowers Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target to C$6.00

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THNCF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$16.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

