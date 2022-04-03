National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.

