National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 25,707 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 40,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 111.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,250 shares of company stock worth $1,541,965. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

