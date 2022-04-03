National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 4,472 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

