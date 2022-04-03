National Bank of Canada FI Invests $616,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $132.38 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

