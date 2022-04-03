National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 14,644 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41,335.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 145,088 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 550,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

