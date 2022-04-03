National Bankshares Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.08.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$71.44 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$56.00 and a 12 month high of C$71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The stock has a market cap of C$36.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.