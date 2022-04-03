National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $203.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.42.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

