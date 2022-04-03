National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 848,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

