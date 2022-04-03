National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 63.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 66.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 85.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

NHC stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

