National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NPK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

