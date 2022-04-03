National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 1,600,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after acquiring an additional 935,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after acquiring an additional 709,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

